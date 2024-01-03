With the rainfall Southern California received this week, local officials are once again reminding the public to stay out of the water.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that beach users should “avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.”

The warnings, which include “any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand,” will remain in place through 7 a.m. Saturday, though that “may be extended depending on further rainfall.”

“Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall,” according to a Public Health press release. “Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.”

For information, call 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.