Residents in Orange County are being warned about possible illnesses linked to the consumption of raw oysters, joining Los Angeles and San Diego counties which received similar warnings last week.

Last Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration warned about an outbreak of norovirus in San Diego County linked to oysters that were imported from a specific December harvest in Sonora, Mexico. As many as 41 people have been identified as possible connections to that specific outbreak.

Days later, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it was investigating a “cluster” of gastrointestinal illnesses that were linked to four unnamed restaurants where people had eaten raw oysters. Public Health did not specifically state whether the illness was norovirus or if it was connected to the same San Diego County outbreak traced back to Mexico.

Now Orange County health officials are issuing their own warning about consuming raw oysters, aligning with its neighbors to the north and south.

Officials believe the specific oysters linked to the San Diego outbreak were only available through restaurants, including some in Orange County, and wholesalers. The product has been identified as “Rocky Point oysters,” packed by GOLPAC, which is located in Bahia Salina in Sonora.

This undated photo shows a packing slip for oysters harvested in December 2023 in Sonora, Mexico that have been linked to an outbreak of norovirus. (Orange County Health Care Agency)

Restaurants or others who purchased these oysters are urged to throw them out. If ordering them from a restaurant, customers should ask restaurant staff where the oysters originated from before eating them.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches which usually develop within 48 hours after consuming contaminated food. The illness typically lasts between 1-3 days, officials said.

The California Department of Public Health is investigating the L.A. County cases to confirm the source of the cluster of gastrointestinal illness.

“Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County Health Care Agency Chief of Public Services and Health Officer. “If you are sick, avoid further contamination from occurring in your home by washing your hands frequently and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and kitchen countertops.”

Eating raw oysters already comes with inherent risks and outbreaks of bacterial infections, in addition to norovirus, that have been reported in the past.

Orange County residents, particularly those most vulnerable, including young children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, are discouraged from consuming raw oysters at this time.

If you believe you’ve been sickened by eating or drinking something, you should contact your primary healthcare provider and file a report with the OC Health Care Agency Environmental Health Division via email or by calling 714-433-6418.