LAPD officers investigate the shooting that left 3 people dead in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

A search warrant was served in Beverly Hills Wednesday in connection with a triple homicide that occurred outside a short-term rental home earlier this year, but no arrests have been made, police said.

The search warrant was served at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Based on information from witnesses and surveillance video, the suspects were last seen driving a blue four-door Tesla with damage to the right fender and no license plates, which was spotted in the area.

The apartment was searched, but it was empty and detectives are working to obtain any forensic evidence that may have been left behind.

The suspects in the Jan. 28 triple shooting have not been identified or apprehended, police said.

The killings occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest.

Three people were declared dead at the scene, while four others were injured.

The victims were identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona

Anyone with information about the triple homicide is asked to contact LAPD’s elite robbery homicide division at 213-486-6890.