The defending champion Golden State Warriors have kept their title repeat dreams alive, staving off elimination at the hands of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA’s Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors defended their home court, defeating their cross-state rivals 121-106.

Stephen Curry lead the Warriors with 27 points and 8 assists. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points and 5 assists. Draymond Green notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers were led by LeBron James who notched 29 points, 3 assists and 9 rebounds. His costar Anthony Davis added 23 points and 9 rebounds, but exited halfway through the fourth quarter with an apparent injury after taking an errant elbow to head by Warriors center Kevon Looney.

That injury led to Davis being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair, according to TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes. In his post-game availability, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said he had spoken to Davis and he appeared to be in good spirits.

Game 5 of the series took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco after the previous two games were played in downtown Los Angeles.

The Warriors will now travel back to L.A. for another do-or-die game. The Warriors were historically bad on the road this regular season, and the Lakers have yet to lose a playoff game from Crypto.com Arena this year.

If they manage to pull out a win, they’ll head to friendlier waters, returning to San Francisco for a season-defining matchup that could shape the legacies of the team’s multiple stars.

The Lakers will be closely monitoring Davis’ health leading up to Game 6.

The winner of the Lakers-Warriors series will face the winner of the series between the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets and the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns. With their season on the line, Suns guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 6 on Thursday.

The winner of that series will have home court advantage in the Conference Finals.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals will take place Friday in Los Angeles. Tip-off time is to be determined.

The Western Conference Finals are tentatively set to begin on either May 16 or 17, but could be moved up and start as early as May 14.