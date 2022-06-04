A man arrested in Pomona late Friday night in connection to human trafficking and exploitation of a prostitute has been identified as an escaped murder suspect from Tacoma, Washington.

The man was arrested just before midnight while officers from the Pomona Police Department Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team were conducting surveillance in the area of Holt Avenue and Clark Street.

While officers conducted surveillance, they observed a man in a parked vehicle who appeared to be watching a group of suspected sex workers, according to Pomona police officials. Officers contacted the man and found him in possession of a large amount of cash and personal property that belonged to one of the suspected sex workers.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of exploiting a woman as a prostitute.

He was booked by Pomona police under a fake name, but was later positively identified as Johnny Stanley, 33, of Tacoma, Washington.

Officers discovered that Stanley had outstanding warrants out of Washington state for both homicide and escaping his parole.

In addition to those charges, he now faces an additional charge in California for “supervision of a prostitute,” Pomona police officials said.

Pomona police are currently working with Washington state law enforcement as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Pomona Police Department Sexual Exploitation & Trafficking Team conducts regular enforcement and investigates cases of suspected human trafficking and sexual exploitation throughout the area. Detectives from the task force believe there may be additional victims related to Stanley, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

To provide a tip to investigators, contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting 233733.