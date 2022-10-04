Police and California Highway Patrol officers pursued a pair of residential burglary suspects in a black BMW Tuesday morning.

The burglary occurred in Walnut, the Walnut Sheriff told KTLA.

As of 8 a.m., the suspect had led officers through the San Gabriel Valley and into East Los Angeles on the 210 Freeway and 5 Freeway.

The driver appeared to have lost the front passenger side tire and was driving on the rim.

At one point, the driver hit and spun another vehicle on the freeway.

The driver was also seen throwing what looked like a stack of papers and possibly other items out of the car.

The BMW was weaving in and out of traffic as sparked flew from the rim that was dragging on the freeway.

The driver eventually took to the westbound 91 Freeway and drove through the Bellflower area as the pursuit neared Orange County at 8:20 a.m.

The chase came to an end shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and rear ended a big rig on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and began to run across the freeway lanes, even hopping over the center divider before authorities caught up with them on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Both men surrendered and were taken into custody on the freeway without further incident.