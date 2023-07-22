An iPhone is being credited with alerting rescuers to a crash involving a car that plunged 400 feet off a cliff on Mount Wilson.

According to a tweet by rescue crew member Mike Leum, the man’s phone’s crash detection technology notified authorities of the crash at 10:51 p.m. Friday night on Mount Wilson Road.

The car, Leum said, had fallen 400 feet down the cliffside.

After locating the driver, an unidentified man, he was hoisted to safety by a Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopter.

The man suffered head trauma and his current condition is unknown.