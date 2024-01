At exactly 4:30:55 a.m. on Jan. 17, 1994, Los Angeles was rocked by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that caused catastrophic damage, particularly near the epicenter in the San Fernando Valley. 57 people lost their lives and property damage was estimated between $13 billion and $50 billion. Below are extended segments of KTLA 5 News live coverage from that day.

