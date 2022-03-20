Thousands of runners are set to take part in the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.

KTLA Channel 5 will have exclusive live coverage of the race from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Viewers can return to this page Sunday to watch the race on KTLA.com, or check it out on the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube, Hulu or KTLA+, which can viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku, and Firestick.

KTLA’s Facebook page and website will also have a livestream from the finish line cam.

The race will follow the 26.2-mile “Stadium to the Stars” course, which begins at Dodger Stadium, runs through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending on Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The course will wind through downtown L.A., Little Tokyo, Hollywood and other areas. It will follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where runners double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Boulevard before finishing at Avenue of the Stars.

The race kicks off with the wheelchair start at 6:30 a.m., followed by the pro and elite age women at 6:40 a.m. and then the pro men and full field at 6:55 a.m.

Last year, John Korir of Kenya won the 36th L.A. Marathon in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 48 seconds. Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race in 2 hours, 33 minutes, 17 seconds.

Results of this year’s race will be available here on L.A. Marathon’s website.

L.A. drivers can expect to see roads closed along the 26.2-mile marathon course Sunday.

The course will be closed to vehicular traffic for 6 hours and 30 minutes beginning after the last runner crosses the start line. The course will then reopen to traffic on a rolling basis.

The road closures will begin at 4 a.m., with some roads closed through the afternoon. The northbound 110 and 101 freeway closures will begin earlier at 3 a.m.

The Official Finish Festival will be held at Century Park on 2000 Avenue of the Stars from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. It will feature live entertainment, a beer garden presented by Heineken 0.0, merchandise and post-race recovery activations.

There will also be entertainment throughout the race course, including performances by Kelly’s Lot,Las Colibri, the Beatunes, YOLA and The Tribe, as well as circus performers, aerial dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers, hoop dancers and ball walkers.