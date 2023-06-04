KTLA 5 is proud to present live streaming coverage of the second WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

For decades, the City of West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest yearly Pride celebrations in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of revelers to the City where nearly half of the residents identify as LGBTQ.

The Icons for this year’s WeHo Pride Parade will be RuPaul’s Drag Race, Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts, and Melissa McCarthy. WeHo Pride will honor these trailblazers and allies as this year’s Icons for their work in bringing the LGBTQ community and social justice issues to the forefront, as well as expanding queer representation in mainstream pop culture.

The parade begins at N. Crescent Heights Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard and will travel westbound along Santa Monica Boulevard into the heart of the City’s Rainbow District to N. Robertson Boulevard.

2023 WeHo Pride Parade on KTLA

KTLA is the official broadcast partner of the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade. For those not able to attend in person, tune in for WeHo Pride Parade coverage on KTLA 5, KTLA +, and KTLA.com featuring Cher Calvin, Pedro Rivera, the KTLA Family, and surprise special guests.