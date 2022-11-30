Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery.

After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one vehicle and assaulted a person in a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, a jewelry salesman, was then robbed of his jewelry by the two suspects, who then fled in the third vehicle, which was described as a black 7 Series BMW.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed at least one person on the scene with authorities, but it was unclear if that person was the victim of the robbery.