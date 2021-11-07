Watch live coverage of L.A. Marathon 2021

The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon has returned to Los Angeles Sunday, with thousands of runners from around the world converging on the city to race through a new 26.2-mile course.

The “Stadium to the Stars” course begins at Dodger Stadium, runs through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending on Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The main event will begin with the wheelchair start at 6:30 a.m., followed by the elite women at 6:45 a.m. and the elite men and full field at 6:55 a.m.

At 8:14 a.m., Charity Challenge 13.1 participants will start.

KTLA has live coverage of the event, starting from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Viewers can also watch the race on the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube or KTLA+, which can viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku and Firestick. KTLA’s Facebook page will also have a livestream from the finish line cam.

The finish line will be open for six-and-a-half hours after the start of the race.

Bayelign Teshager from Ethiopia won the 2020 L.A. Marathon, running the entire course in two hours, eight minutes and 26 seconds. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the women’s race in two hours, 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

This year’s results will be available here on L.A. Marathon’s website.

The L.A. Marathon’s app will let users track runners on the course map using GPS, view distances and direction using augmented reality and get event updates.

The marathon’s post-race celebration happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10058 Constellation Blvd. is open to the public.