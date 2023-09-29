Former U.S. President and 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump is speaking at the California Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim on Friday.

Trump’s speech comes two days after he opted not to participate in the GOP primary debate held at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library in Simi Valley, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also scheduled to speak at the two-day convention being held at Anaheim Marriot Hotel, a short distance from Disneyland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.