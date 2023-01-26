Firefighters battled a fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake Thursday evening.

Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heavy flames were showing in both the second floor and attic, and additional resources were requested.

The building was evacuated and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

LAFD said that commuters were encouraged to avoid the area of 7th Street and Hoover Street.