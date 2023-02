Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Compton Fire Department are battling a massive structure fire at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton.

Crews responded to the scene, located at 15301 S San Jose Ave., at around 7:14 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what led to the fire. So far, there have been no reports of injury.

Sky5 is overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.