Mourners are paying their last respects to Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson, 35, who died in a crash on the 405 Freeway on Oct. 4.

Funeral services are being held Wednesday at SeaCoast Grace Church in Cypress, California.

“In the midst of tragedy, let us remember that our strength lies in the unity that binds us together as a community,” said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. “In honoring the memory of Officer Chad Swanson, let us draw strength from our shared commitment to support, uplift, and protect one another.”

Officer Chad Swanson. EOW photo provided by Manhattan Beach Police.

Swanson was a motorcycle officer who was involved in a four-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway near East Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. He had been with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 13 years.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.