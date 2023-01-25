Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is providing an update on the Monterey Park mass shooting on Wednesday night.

The Monterey Park shooting left 11 people dead and 10 others injured following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22.

Authorities say the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, armed with what officials described as a magazine-fed semi-automatic pistol that had an extended, large-capacity magazine attached to it.

Huu later drove away from the scene and entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra where he was disarmed by a 26-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

An hours-long manhunt ensued and led officers to a white van in Torrance on late Sunday morning. Police in tactical vehicles and bomb-squad trucks surrounded the van in a parking lot near Sepulveda and Hawthorne Boulevards.

Tran was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

Luna said there are no outstanding suspects, though the investigation remains ongoing while detectives attempt to determine a motive.