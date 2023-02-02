First responders on Thursday battled a massive water main break in Hollywood that led to the evacuation of several homes before it was brought under control.

Calls about the flooding, in the 6000 block of Fountain Avenue, came in around 9:31 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The broken main, which was shooting water some 30 feet into the air, later formed a swimming-pool-sized sinkhole as footage from Sky 5 showed.

At least one nearby roof collapsed as a result of the heavy flooding.

Crews with the L.A. Department of Water and Power confirmed that an 8-inch pipe was broken and that they are in the process of shutting off the water. Officials also said it is unclear how long it will take to repair the broken main.

No injuries from the massive flooding have been reported so far.

Traffic in the area was expected to be impacted for several hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.