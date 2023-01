The “bomb cyclone” is here, and many Southern California residents awoke Thursday to pouring rain and, in some of the mountain areas, snow.

The storm is anticipated to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain on most areas, with even higher totals in the mountains and foothills.

This weather is making traveling difficult and could lead to flash floods and debris flows, so watch KTLA’s live team coverage on the air or through the live player above.