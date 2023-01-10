As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, is surveying the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles County.

Watch live streaming video in the player at the top of this page.

Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours have ranged from 3″ in metro Los Angeles to more than 12″ at higher elevations in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

Statewide, the death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people were killed by falling trees, state officials said.

California state highway authorities said late Monday that parts of U.S. and state highways were closed because of flooding, mud or rockslides, heavy snow or car spinouts and truck crashes. The closures included northbound lanes of U.S. 101, a key coastal route.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

