On Tuesday, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials are providing an update on the investigation into the death of Paul Kessler, an elderly Jewish man who died after a confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks.

Kessler was “struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor” on Monday, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said.

“While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone,” the organization added on X, formerly Twitter. “Violence against our people has no place in civilized society.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also paid her respects to Kessler in a statment.

“We mourn the death of the Jewish man who died after being injured during a protest in Thousand Oaks,” she said. “As details emerge and are confirmed, we stand resolute in condemnation of violence and antisemitism. This death is a blow to our region at a time when tensions continue to rise worldwide. We must redouble our efforts to ensure violence and hate are met with accountability and consequences. Los Angeles refuses to harbor this hatred.”