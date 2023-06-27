This is a developing story. Hit refresh for updates.

A brush fire erupted in a rural community west of Perris in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon, destroying several structures and vehicles.

The Juniper Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Rosa Mine Road and El Nido Road and rapidly spread to 15 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes south of Santa Rosa Mine Road, east of El Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road and north of Rocky Hills.

Crews were battling the fire on the ground and with aerial resources.

A home burns in the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A structure burns in the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of a brush fire near Lake Matthews in Riverside County. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of a brush fire west of Perris in Riverside County, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A map showing the mandatory evacuation zone for the Juniper Fire near Perris, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage shows at least four structures and several cars had been destroyed as of 3:40 p.m. One of the structures appeared to be a home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Stay with KTLA for continuing coverage of this developing story.