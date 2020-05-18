Watch sale in Orange ends in attempted theft, shooting

A man was arrested after he fired his gun at another man who was trying to steal a watch during a prearranged sale in Orange, police said Saturday.

The two men met around 7:30 p.m. Friday in 100 block of South Glassell Street for the transaction, according to the Orange Police Department.

That’s when the buyer tried to steal the watch from the seller, who then shot at him, police said.

The rounds didn’t end up hitting anybody and no injuries were reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the shooter, but didn’t find the other man, the department said.

The Orange County Register reports the seller, who wanted more than $7,000 for the watch, told police he fired at the man after he grabbed the watch from him and took off. The seller said he eventually retrieved the watch and the other man ran away.

No further details were available Sunday.

