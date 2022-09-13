Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the aid of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday.

Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family, who was being swept away by the fast-moving current.

The rescue happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 3600 block of N. Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino. At the time of the rescue, the area was under a flash flood warning after the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay made its way to the Inland Empire.

Video shows the officers grab hold of at least one young child who was being swept away by flood waters. Police also created a human chain to safely get a younger child and their mother to the other side of the raging water.

The mother and her two young children were uninjured.

“Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn’t stop them from jumping into action and saving lives,” the Police Department said on Twitter.

Flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in America, according to the National Weather Service.

Six inches of “fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet, and a depth of 2 feet will float your car,” NWS says.

You should never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water, and if you come upon flood waters, you are urged to turn around and go another way.

For more information about floods from the National Weather Service, click here.