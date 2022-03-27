“I’ll sing it for your baby.”

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra gave a preview of his Academy Award performance Sunday night during the KTLA Red Carpet live show, showing off a few bars in honor of KTLA’s Jessica Holmes who is currently expecting her second child.

Yatra performed a brief excerpt of the Academy-award nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s “Encanto.”

Yatra was among the musical performers tapped to perform during the awards show, along with Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, and Reba McEntire.

The cast of “Encanto” was also drafted to perform the smash-hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for the very first time together as part of the annual show.