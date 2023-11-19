Vice President Kamala Harris joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to provide an update on the 10 Freeway fire repair efforts on Sunday, where Newsom announced that the freeway will reopen on Monday.

“This thing opens tonight,” he said. “It will be fully operational tomorrow [and] ready for the commute.”

Structural integrity assessment results indicated that the damage to the freeway was not as bad as originally thought, allowing officials to announce that the restoration process could be completed within three to five weeks.

When all is said and done, the restoration process will be completed eight days ahead of schedule, Newsom said.

Mayor Bass confirmed on social media that the 10 “is going to be safe to drive on” on Monday due to “urgent action and collaboration at all levels of government.”

United States Senator Alex Padilla confirmed that the repairs would be covered by federal funding provided by a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Workers near a sign that reads “I-10 open on Monday” on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

The blaze initially broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in a storage yard near East 14th and Alameda streets in downtown Los Angeles.

Flames eventually engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, and the heat was so intense that it melted some of the freeway’s steel guardrails, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The site is owned by Caltrans as part of their Airspace and Telecommunications Licensing program, which is “responsible for leasing and managing those properties or sites held for a transportation purpose that can safely accommodate a secondary use,” according to their website.

Newsom confirmed that the fire was set with “malice intent” last Monday, saying that the fire burned within the property’s fence line and appeared to be an act of arson.

Flames seen erupting on the 10 Freeway near downtown L.A. on Nov. 11, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

A large storage fire closed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday Nov. 11, 2023. (RMGNews)

A large pallet fire closed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (RMGNews)

The timeframe for how long the freeway would be shut down was not known at first, but Newsom eventually confirmed it would take approximately three to five weeks to reopen the freeway and that no demolition would be required.

By Thursday, Newsom announced that the affected stretch of the 10 would reopen next week.

The freeway closure has affected thousands of Angelenos, who have been advised to take public transit; several train and bus routes have been discounted and sped up or had lines added to them in wake of the closure.

Detour routes are in place, but traffic continues to snarl nearby roadways as several events, including the L.A. Auto Show, take place downtown.

The scene of the fire that seriously damaged the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles. Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

This photo provided by the California Department of Transportation shows the damage of columns from an intense fire under Interstate 10 that severely damaged the overpass in an industrial zone near downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Authorities say firefighters have mostly extinguished a large blaze that burned trailers, cars and other things in storage lots beneath a major highway near downtown Los Angeles, forcing the temporary closure of the roadway. (Caltrans District 7 via AP)

The aftermath of a large fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2023.

Authorities released a description of a person of interest in connection with the arson on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call the CalFire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

Information can also be submitted to the Arson and Bomb Unit by emailing arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov