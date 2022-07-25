A watchmaker’s shop in Pico Robertson had its windows shattered and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shop, Hooshmand Antique Watches on the 900 block of Pico Boulevard, was burglarized some time between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police say the burglar spray painted a security camera, smashed the glass of the business and then got inside to steal an undisclosed amount of antique watches.

The watch shop’s large glass window is smashed during a burglary over the weekend of Saturday, July 23, 2022 (Menachem Kashanian)

Display cases were shattered inside the business with an undisclosed amount of items stolen (Menachem Kashanian)

A display case full of pocket watches is shattered with several items appearing to have been taken (Menachem Kashanian)

Another security camera at the watch shop is seen covered with spray paint on Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Menachem Kashanian)

One of the security cameras at the watch shop is seen covered with spray paint on Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Menachem Kashanian)

The same burglary suspect apparently tried to break into another jewelry store across the street but couldn’t get inside, police said.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were involved in the break-in, police said.

Images shared with KTLA showed showed broken glass on the sidewalk as well as people helping the shop’s owner clean up the mess. Display cases were shattered and dozens of antique watches, including pocket watches, appeared to have been stolen, the images showed.

Images show the before and after of a burglar covering a security camera at the antique watch shop (Menachem Kashanian)

Images from the store’s security cameras appeared to show a person wearing an orange sweatshirt, a ball cap, sunglasses and a face mask park in front of the business in a dark-colored SUV. The person then disappears from frame and the outdoor camera is then covered with what appears to be paint.

The same person is seen standing inside the store in another image.

Photos taken from outside the store the following day showed two security cameras on the property covered with black paint.

The store’s retractable security gate was locked at the time, the owner said, but the padlock that secured the gate to cover the store’s large glass window had been cut.

It’s unclear at this time the exact value of the items stolen or the damage to the store.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the LAPD’s west bureau division at 213-473-0277.