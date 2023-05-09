Water from a sheared hydrant flooded a Sherman Oaks neighborhood and damaged homes early Tuesday.

Mud and debris were left behind, some even going into garages.

The fire hydrant burst around 1:30 a.m. along the 3900 block of Woodcliff Road, sending thousands of gallons of water flying about 100 feet into the air.

The runoff from the water main caused part of a hillside to erode and sent chunks of mud and debris into two homes.

Los Angeles firefighters, along with L.A. Department of Water and Power crews, were able to get the water shut down, Capt. Logan Fields said.

Water from a sheared fire hydrant shoots into the air on May 9, 2023. (RMG News)

Water from a sheared fire hydrant floods a Sherman Oaks street on May 9, 2023. (RMG News)

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters respond to a sheared fire hydrant in Sherman Oaks on May 9, 2023. (RMG News)

Mud is left behind under a garage after a sheared fire hydrant flooded a Sherman Oaks neighborhood on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities believe a driver hit the fire hydrant and left the scene.

Firefighters apparently found a transformer had exploded after water hit power lines down the street. They were forced to turn off power to the area.

The area and residents were assessed, and no evacuations were ordered.

Neither of the homes suffered any structural damage, officials said.

Both water and power have since been restored to the area.