Water main break causes flooding and road closures in Hollywood Hills area

A water main break caused flooding and hourslong road closures in the Hollywood Hills area early Thursday morning.

A 12-inch main rupture reported around 5:20 a.m. at 2200 N. Cahuenga Blvd. sent water gushing into the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Cahuenga Boulevard is closed between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue, as well as the Highland exit of the northbound 101 Freeway.

Crews were working to shut down the water but LADWP officials said at 8 a.m. that repairs were expected to take up to ten hours.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes.

Traffic Alert #Hollywood: 12” water main break 2200 N. Cahuenga Blvd & full road closure on #Cahuenga between Iris Dr and Whitley Ave. #Highland exit of 101 N. is closed. Approx 16 services affected. We estimate that it will take 8-10 hrs to repair. Plz find alternate route. — LADWP (@LADWP) October 22, 2020