Water main break floods street in Hollywood Hills

A water main break sent water gushing down the streets in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.

The break on Odin Street involved an 8-inch main, according to a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power official.

As of 7:40 a.m., crews were still trying to shut down the leak.

The LADWP official said it’s unclear when crews will be done with repairs.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed water flooding Odin Street at Holly Drive. Water could be seen coming up through maintenance hole covers.

It’s unclear what caused the water main break.