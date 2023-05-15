A water main burst in Van Nuys early Monday, flooding several streets.

Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett said the pipe burst at the intersection of Lamona Avenue and Califa Street, just east of the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, around 6 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the intersection to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Water was flowing south onto Hatteras Street and east to Kester Avenue, partially submerging the sidewalks and driveways.

It did not appear any homes or businesses had flooded.