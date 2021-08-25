Water main break floods streets, prompts closures near Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks

Water officials were called to Sherman Oaks early Wednesday morning when a water main broke, flooding the streets near Notre Dame High School.

The break in an 8 inch pipe was reported about 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive, a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson said.

Five nearby commercial businesses, including Notre Dame High School, were impacted by the water main break.

Video from the scene showed LADWP crews working to shut off the water, which closed Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive for several blocks in each direction early Wednesday.

Restoration is not expected until about 2 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the break is unknown.