Water main break in Hollywood Hills area floods streets, leads to road closures

A water main break in the Hollywood Hills area flooded roadways and caused hourslong closures early Thursday morning.

The burst pipe was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Cahuenga Boulevard and Odin Street.

California Highway Patrol said road closures may last until at least 10 a.m. as crews work to repair the rupture. The northbound 101 Freeway off-ramp at Highland Avenue was expected to stay closed through noon or later.

This isn’t the first time this area flooded. Back in October, a 12-inch main broke in the same area along Cahuenga Boulevard.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 27, 2021.