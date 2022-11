Residents and commuters in Hancock Park got an unexpected soaking Thursday evening, but not from any rain.

A water main burst in the area of Rossmore Avenue and Beverly Boulevard and flooded the streets.

Calls about the broken main came in at around 6 p.m., according to Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power confirmed to KTLA that crews were on the scene and attempting to shut off the water.