Water main break threatens Hollywood Hills businesses

A water main break created a watery and muddy mess along a busy street in the Hollywood Hills and impacted some local businesses Monday afternoon, officials said.

The water main break was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at 3333 N. Cahuenga Blvd., between Barham and Universal Studios boulevards, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Video from Sky5 showed large amounts of sand-colored water flowing for several streets.

Officials urged motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Crews from the Department of Water and Power were on scene, but as of 5 p.m. the water was still pumping out onto the streets.

