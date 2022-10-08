Water shot 50 feet into the air after a fire hydrant was sheared following a car crash in Van Nuys Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kester Avenue.

Viewer video shared with KTLA showed the intersection blocked off and two involved cars.

One vehicle was a gray sedan and the other a was a gray Honda CRV. The video appeared to show the CRV’s front airbags had deployed in the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the fire hydrant was detached, which sent water shooting skyward. The Fire Department was eventually able to shut the hydrant off after it spewed an undetermined amount of water.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.