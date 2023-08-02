Beachgoers can expect to see warning signs posted at 11 Los Angeles County beaches this week due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The L.A County Department of Public Health is urging people to avoid swimming, surfing or wading into ocean water at the following beaches:

Sapphire Street Extension at Redondo County Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast of Sapphire Street.

Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo County Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach: The entire swim area

Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach: The entire swim area

Hermosa Beach Pier at Hermosa Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: Avoid water contact at the swim area.

Malibu Pier in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Sweet Water Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Avoid water contact at the swim area

The warnings were issued due to bacteria levels “exceeding health standards” when last tested, officials said. Beachgoers can check current conditions at L.A. County beaches with this interactive map.

Map showing ocean water alerts for Los Angeles County beaches. Aug. 2, 2023. (L.A. County Dept. of Public Health)

The Health Department’s Recreational Waters Program collects ocean water samples every Monday at 40 sampling sites from the Ventura/Los Angeles County line to the Redondo Beach pier. Water is tested for coliform, E. coli and enterococcus bacteria.

Contact with ocean water with elevated bacteria levels may cause illness.