Billionaire Wayne Hughes, self-storage pioneer and USC’s largest donor, dies at 87

B. Wayne Hughes, left, is seen at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 3, 2005. (Daniel P. Derella / Associated Press)

Billionaire philanthropist B. Wayne Hughes Sr., who pioneered the self-storage industry with his company Public Storage and whose epic rise from sharecropper’s son to largest donor in University of Southern California history testified to the promise of post-war Los Angeles, died Wednesday at age 87.

Spendthrift Farm, the legendary Lexington, Ky., thoroughbred ranch Hughes bought a decade and a half ago, said in a statement on its website that he died at his residence there surrounded by family. No cause of death was given.

“To have known Wayne Hughes is to know he loved life, his country, USC and its football team, the horses, and his family,” the statement said.

Hughes was working in real estate in L.A. in the early 1970s when a business associate, Kenneth Volk Jr., happened across a self-storage facility outside Houston. When Volk went inside posing as a customer, an employee informed him there was a waitlist for units.

