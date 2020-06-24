WB 210 Freeway closed in San Bernardino after pursuit ends crash, police shooting

The westbound 210 Freeway was shut down in San Bernardino Wednesday afternoon after deputies shot a pursuit suspect on the interstate earlier in the day.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto the northbound 215 Freeway after the chase ended in a crash near the interchange shortly after 10 a.m., according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials. The eastbound lanes remained open.

The pursuit began in Victorville around 9:30 a.m., after deputies tried to pull over a silver Ford Explorer that was reported as suspicious. The chase ended about 40 minutes later when the driver lost control, causing the SUV to spin out and crash, authorities said.

Aerial video from Sky5 shows the SUV came to rest facing deputies’ vehicles, seven of which were at the scene.

Officials say the driver got out with a gun, which he pointed at deputies. At least one deputy opened fire. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital. Officials were unsure of his condition.

The investigation remained active Wednesday afternoon, and authorities have not said when they expect the freeway to reopen.

No further details were available.