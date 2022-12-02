The Convention Center is set to host the popular Comic Con convention Friday through Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

This year, fans asked for more anime and more gaming, said Comikaze Entertainment’s Chris Demoulin.

In response, creators with Nerdbot have designed an entire Anime Zone where visitors can take selfies with giant inflatables and images of their favorite characters.

“We love anime … and we just want you guys to come out here, have a good time and celebrate what we love, which is anime,” Nerdbot’s Colin K. Bass said.

Demoulin encouraged Comic Con first-timers to visit the show, saying that in some years, as many as 40% of attendees had never been to an event.

“We really just want to encourage everybody to come see this and experience a Con live, because there’s just nothing quite like seeing things literally and figuratively larger than life,” Demoulin said.

Comic Con opens Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The convention continues on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the comicconla.com website.