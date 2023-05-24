May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and KTLA is highlighting members of the AAPI community who’ve made positive impacts in the Los Angeles area.

Perhaps the most prominent of those community members is Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter earlier this year, saving the lives of many in his family’s dance studio.

For his efforts, Tsay received a phone call from President Joe Biden and was recognized at the State of the Union Address.

Tsay spoke with Kimberly Cheng about how his life changed since that fateful day months ago.