‘We weren’t prepared’: 176 Visalia residents and staff test positive for COVID-19 in nursing home with state’s deadliest outbreak

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia in an undated photo. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The toll is grim at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia, site of California’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak in a nursing home. As of Thursday, 115 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, 61 staff were infected and 26 residents were dead.

At Huntington Valley Healthcare Center in Orange County, 64 patients and 36 staff were ill. Six had died.

At Canyon Springs Post-Acute in Santa Clara County, 69 patients and 30 staff had tested positive, and six residents are dead.

“We weren’t prepared,” said a Redwood Springs nurse who has tested positive. “We lost control of the situation because we weren’t talking about it.”

