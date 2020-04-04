‘We will get through this together’: Skywriting offers SoCal support from above amid outbreak

Skywriting was used to leave messages of encouragement and support trailing across Los Angeles skies Friday, as many still struggle to absorb a rapidly changing reality during the coronavirus outbreak.
A message in dotted smoke appeared over the KTLA lot in Hollywood: Stay strong.
The good deed spanned at least to Orange County, where the Newport Beach Fire Department shared a message that appeared above firefighters training Friday: Thank you first responders.
“THANK YOU for brightening up our day with this really cool gift,” the department wrote on Instagram, saying it was done by “someone really awesome.”
A similar writing gave thanks to health care workers.
It’s unknown who’s behind the project. But many on social media said they were words they needed to hear in face of indefinite social distancing, business closures and threats to public health.
One message especially seemed to strike a chord: We will get through this together.
“I legit started crying,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “I want to believe this so badly.”
However, one man felt a little attacked by a message to stay home, saying, “I swear I’m just picking up a to-go order, skywriting.”