‘We will get through this together’: Skywriting offers SoCal support from above amid outbreak

A message encouraging Angelenos to stay strong during the coronavirus crisis appeared in the sky above KTLA’s lot in Hollywood on April 3, 2020. (Credit: Jason Ball / KTLA)

Skywriting was used to leave messages of encouragement and support trailing across Los Angeles skies Friday, as many still struggle to absorb a rapidly changing reality during the coronavirus outbreak.

A message in dotted smoke appeared over the KTLA lot in Hollywood: Stay strong.

The good deed spanned at least to Orange County, where the Newport Beach Fire Department shared a message that appeared above firefighters training Friday: Thank you first responders.

“THANK YOU for brightening up our day with this really cool gift,” the department wrote on Instagram, saying it was done by “someone really awesome.”

A similar writing gave thanks to health care workers.

A message of support for America’s healthcare workers appears above the LA sky. Thank you Healthcare Workers! #HealthcareHeroes #COVID19Pandemic #Solidarity pic.twitter.com/YdEklxocQU — TomBleich (@BleichTom) April 3, 2020

It’s unknown who’s behind the project. But many on social media said they were words they needed to hear in face of indefinite social distancing, business closures and threats to public health.

One message especially seemed to strike a chord: We will get through this together.

“I legit started crying,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “I want to believe this so badly.”

Someone in a sky writing plane just wrote over Los Angeles WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS and I legit started crying. I want to believe this so badly. They followed it up with THANK YOU HEALTHCARE WORKERS #MyDayInLA #ThankYouHealthCareWorkers pic.twitter.com/4XX6Nn7ZMP — Kelli McNeil (@_kellimcneil) April 3, 2020

After my walk and my lunch, came to my window just in time to see this beautiful message in the sky. We will get through this together. ❤🌎 pic.twitter.com/vj71qifbF0 — Domina Katya (@KatyaDomina) April 3, 2020

However, one man felt a little attacked by a message to stay home, saying, “I swear I’m just picking up a to-go order, skywriting.”

I swear I’m just picking up a to-go order, skywriting. pic.twitter.com/6WR7vOMblY — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) April 3, 2020