The rain is back in Southern California yet again, and though the National Weather Service said these storms will not be as intense as the one that struck earlier this week, some dangerous conditions are expected.

On Saturday, the NWS issued a flood advisory for Los Angeles County, and it is expected to remain in place until 3:15 p.m.

“Minor urban and small stream flooding likely. Minor mud and debris flows possible in and around recent burn areas,” the NWS added.

Overall, Southern California will likely see several days of rain as two distinct storms strike the coast.

Through Saturday night, the first storm is expected to dump up to 1.5 inches of rain, with totals reaching as much as 3 inches in mountain and hill areas, the NWS said.

A second storm headed toward the Pacific Coast is expected to bring more rain Sunday through Tuesday, though only half an inch to 1 inch is expected, with up to 2 inches possible in mountain and hill areas.

Throughout this rainy weather, only one quarter to one half inch of rain should fall per hour.

The storms will also bring snow, especially at locations above 6,000 feet in elevation.

Snow levels will be lower for the second storm, with snow expected as low as 4,500 or 5,500 feet in elevation. Up to 6,000 feet, only 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected, but above 6,500, up to 18 inches of snow could fall.

On Monday morning, some snow flurries are possible at pass levels, and there could be isolated thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Though the storms are likely to be weaker, the already soaked ground raises the risk of dangers, such as the slope slide that closed lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic.