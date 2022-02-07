Wealthy Bay Area town drops claim that it can’t build affordable housing due to mountain lions

A wealthy California town has abandoned a claim that it can’t allow new housing to be built because the whole community is habitat for mountain lions.

The Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside said in a statement late Sunday that applications for development of multiple units on lots that have been zoned for single-family homes will now be accepted.

The announcement came hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that claiming all of Woodside is a mountain lion sanctuary was “a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying” with Senate Bill 9, known as SB 9.

SB 9, which took effect Jan. 1, is intended to address California’s housing shortage. It allows homeowners to build multiple residential units on lots with single homes.

The town statement asserted that it had “paused” acceptance of SB 9 applications on Jan. 25 while staff studied whether Woodside was exempt under provisions that exclude habitat for protected species.

The town said the question arose because the state Fish and Game Commission is considering a petition to list the mountain lion as a threatened species, but wildlife authorities have since advised that the entire town cannot be considered habitat.

The statement said Woodside exceeds state-mandated housing commitments.