Weather, COVID-19 pose risks on Labor Day weekend

High temperatures are affecting much of Southern California this Labor Day weekend, driving many to the cooler beaches.

The highest temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday and could climb as high as 107 degrees in desert, valley and lower mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures and other factors could create dangerous fire conditions as well, the NWS added.

On the beaches, visitors could be exposed to COVID-19. Masks and social distancing are required on many local beaches.