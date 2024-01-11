Weather conditions, which are responsible for large surf up and down the California coast, are being blamed for disrupting Catalina Express trips in and out of Avalon Thursday.

“Due to weather, the following sailings are cancelled for 1/11: Long Beach to Avalon 9:50am, Dana Point to Avalon 9:30am and Avalon to Long Beach 11:50am.,” Catalina Express posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The cancellations come as powerful winds, with gusts to 50 mph near the coast, and high surf are battering the region.

Winds that strong will create “very large, steep and choppy seas … with rough high surf at area beaches,” according to the National Weather Service. Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see 7 to 10-foot surf Thursday.

The ferry service added a 2:45 p.m. departure from Dana Point to Avalon, the post read.

Officials urged riders to contact its call center at 310-519-1212 to update reservations.