Caltrans released this map of expected 15 Freeway lane closures on Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.

The forthcoming storm that is expected to hit Southern California on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is forcing a closure of lanes of the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County, Caltrans announced.

From noon Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, officials are planning to close the No. 1 lane of the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road due to rain and potential flooding.

This closure comes amid work to “rehabilitate 59 miles of lane, ramps, and drainage systems,” Caltrans added.

Because work trucks will be entering and exiting the center median area, Caltrans suggests a detour for drivers.

“To avoid delays, use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan back to I-15 as a detour,” the agency said.

The 15 Freeway rehabilitation is expected to be complete by 2025.