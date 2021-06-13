Weather officials remind public to never leave kids or pets in hot cars as SoCal braces for heat wave

As Southern California braces for a heat wave, weather officials are busy reminding the public that children — and pets — should never be left in hot cars.

About 38 kids die each year by being left in a vehicle, the L.A. City Emergency Management Department reported in a tweet. Of those, 88% are under the age of 3 and 54% were forgotten by a caregiver.

Nationwide in 2020, 24 toddlers died in hot cars and so far in 2021 there have been 2 deaths reported due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to NoHeatStroke.org.

@NWSLosAngeles On average, 38 kids die each year by being left in a vehicle. 88% are under 3 years old. 54% were forgotten by a caregiver. https://t.co/j8jbpejDXa #LookBeforeYouLock #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/Sr1tA72DWW — LA City Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA) June 6, 2021

Along with infants and children, older adults and pets also should never be left alone in hot cars because the temperature can rapidly increase in a matter of minutes, even with the air conditioning on.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that a child’s body temperature can rise 3 to 5 times higher faster than adults, and on an 80-degree day temperatures inside a car can reach deadly levels in just 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reports that animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and leaving a window cracked does little to help the dangerous temperatures inside a hot car.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most years. You are generally safe indoors with the AC on, while staying hydrated. If you can’t easily get indoors, stay in the shade. Stay #WeatherReady and learn more about heat safety: https://t.co/Ap6AikBjIf #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fmPDna4OSS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 13, 2021

Officials advise do the following before leaving a car:

Never leave a child in a parked car, even with the windows down and the air conditioning on

Always look in the front and back of the car before locking a car and walking away

Never let children play in unattended vehicles

Put an item like a purse or cell phone next to the child’s seat so you always check before leaving the car

If a child is missing, check all vehicles and trunks immediately

If you see a baby or a child left unattended in a hot car, you are urged to dial 911 immediately.

For more information on child safety and the risk of hot car dangers, visit the National Safety Council‘s online training module “Children in Hot Cars.”