‘Weather roller coaster’: Soaring temps give way to cooler conditions in SoCal this weekend

As if you didn’t need another “roller coaster” experience this fall, Southern California will undergo a wide temperature difference between Thursday and Sunday.

Fresh off election night drama, downtown Los Angeles will see a high of 91 on Thursday before plunging down to a high of 62 on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday.

“Add to that some wind and a slight chance of precipitation and it’ll for sure feel like fall,” the tweet read.

In another tweet, the agency used all caps to emphasise the drastic drop: “A SIGNIFICANT change in weather for Friday-Sunday: MUCH cooler with moderate to strong” winds expected.

The winds were described as being potentially dangerous, with gusts between 35 to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds are forecasted for Friday into Saturday, officials said.

In addition, dangerous sea and surf conditions are possible in some coastal areas.

The drop in temperature may also bring a slight chance of rain, with frost or freeze possible in colder valleys on Sunday.

Ready for a weather roller coaster? We're expecting downtown LA to swing from a high of 91 on Thursday down to a high of only 62 on Saturday and Sunday. Add to that some wind and a slight chance of precipitation and it'll for sure feel like fall! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/tKvMWU3IAl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 3, 2020

A SIGNIFICANT change in weather for Friday-Sunday: MUCH cooler with moderate to strong W-N winds & chance of light rain, 0.10" or less. Gales and BIG steep seas over the coastal waters too. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3mSTyF4pSw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 3, 2020